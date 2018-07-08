Disbaled veterans in Black Hawk County in need of a ramp to safely enter and exit their homes are a little closer to having that need met, thanks to a recent donation from La Porte City’s U.S.S. San Diego American Legion Post #207. Following the raffle of a Green Mountain Pellet Grill in June, the local Legion post donated a portion of the proceeds to the Black Hawk County Veterans Affairs Office in support of a program initiated a few years ago by Veterans Affairs Officer Kevin Dill.

“We install ramps for veterans and/or their widows who can’t afford a ramp or cannot get them through the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Iowa City,” Dill stated.

Veterans awaiting the construction of a ramp for their homes often must remain institutionalized at a rehabilitation or care facility until their home is compliant with regulations related to the Americans with Disabilities Act. For those who lack the funds to pay for the construction of a ramp, a return to home can be delayed for a significant period of time.

“If the veteran is enrolled in VA Health Care the VA can do the ramps, but it can take a couple months,” Dill added.

Unfortunately, the ramp program Dill created lacks an ongoing funding source. Thus, the need for donations to continue the service it provides for disabled veterans. The program has received support from Spahn & Rose, which has donated lumber at cost for the ramps, which are now constructed in such a way so that they can be moved when no longer needed.

The Commission of Veteran Affairs and office was established per Chapter 35B of the Code of Iowa. The Commission endeavors to assist honorably discharged Veterans/Dependents by respectfully and judiciously promoting communication, cooperation and education between the Veteran, legislators, and the public and private sector to insure that the needs of the Veteran/Dependents are being met.

The office strives to assist all Veterans/Dependents in some way, be it providing emergency assistance with basic needs through relief funds, or helping to file claims for Federal Veterans Administration (VA)benefits, or just providing information and referrals.

Individuals and organizations who are interested in supporting the ramp project may contact Kevin Dill at 291-2512.