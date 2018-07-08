LA PORTE CITY WOMEN’S CLUB DONATIONS – Pictured above, Mary Brown (left) and Janet Sproule (right) presented a check for $250 to Jasmine Gaston, on behalf of the Little Knights Learning Center. Below, another check for $250 was presented to the La Porte City U.S.S. San Diego American Legion Post #207, represented by Greg Slick. The donations were made possible by the proceeds from the All-American Kids and Patriotic Pets contests sponsored by the Women’s Club during the Festival of Trails Celebration last month. Photos by Mike Whittlesey.
Related Posts
Highland Club Notes
April 21, 2016
LPC Connect Sponsors Pick-It March Mania Contest
March 6, 2017
“Das Leben auf dem Land”
July 23, 2014
St. Paul Church Supports Local Recreation Projects
December 20, 2013
May 22 Honor Flight
Get the App
Weather
Community Calendar
SHOP
Member Login
Shopping Cart
Your cart is empty
Visit The Shop
Visit The Shop