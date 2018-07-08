LA PORTE CITY WOMEN’S CLUB DONATIONS – Pictured above, Mary Brown (left) and Janet Sproule (right) presented a check for $250 to Jasmine Gaston, on behalf of the Little Knights Learning Center. Below, another check for $250 was presented to the La Porte City U.S.S. San Diego American Legion Post #207, represented by Greg Slick. The donations were made possible by the proceeds from the All-American Kids and Patriotic Pets contests sponsored by the Women’s Club during the Festival of Trails Celebration last month. Photos by Mike Whittlesey.