November 13, 2017 will mark 75 years since the USS Juneau was struck by the Japanese and sank, claiming the lives of Waterloo’s five Sullivan brothers, as well as 683 other sailors in the South Pacific during World War II.

The Grout Museum District’s, Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum, 503 South Street, Waterloo, will be hosting a commemorative event remembering the Sullivans and honoring their service and sacrifice on Saturday, November 18 at 1 PM.

Speakers include Rear Admiral Richard A. Brown, former Commander of the USS The Sullivans (DDG-68) as well as Kelly Sullivan, granddaughter of Albert Sullivan. Attendees will get an exclusive first look at the updated Sullivan Family Documentary in the Museum Theatre. This event is free and open to the public. Seating is limited. Museum Admission will only be charged to those wishing to tour the exhibits. For more information call 319.234.6357.