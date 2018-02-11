Five of Union High School’s eight wrestlers competing at the District Tournament have advanced to qualify for the State Tournament.

Kolten Crawford (106 lbs.) and Jack Thomsen (120) were crowned District champions, each recording a pin, then a decision victory in their championship matches.

After losing a heartbreaking decision in a tiebreak, Lane Albertsen (182) roared back with a pair of pins to earn a trip to State. Payton Pelke (160) followed a similar path, battling back after a loss with a pin and decision victory. Adam Ahrendsen’s (138) opening round pin served him well. After losing 6-3 in the championship match, Ahrendsen advanced to State by rule.