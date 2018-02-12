106 – Kolten Crawford (36-9) placed 1st and scored 18 points.

Semifinal – Crawford won by fall over Nathaniel Bigalk (CC), Fall 4:41

1st Place – Crawford won by decision over Mike Betterton (VS), 7-3

113 – Payton Hellman (31-12) placed 4th

Semifinal – Kyzer Engen (D) won by major decision over Hellman, 11-0

3rd Place – Carson Burchland (EM) won by decision over Hellman, 7-5

120 – Jack Thomsen (42-2) placed 1st and scored 18 points.

Semifinal – Thomsen won by fall over Reily Dolan (WD), Fall 1:04

1st Place – Thomsen won by decision over Kaden Anderlik (CC), 10-3

126 – Lake LeBahn (30-14) placed 3rd and scored 9 points.

Semifinal – LeBahn won by decision over Alex Maury (WD), 5-2

1st Place – Philip Ihde (D) won by fall over LeBahn, Fall 5:57

2nd Place – Carter Weeks (VS) won by decision over LeBahn, 7-4

138 – Adam Ahrendsen (33-15) placed 2nd and scored 14 points.

Semifinal – Ahrendsen won by fall over Miles Hansmeier (W), Fall 2:55

1st Place – Matthew Doyle (I) won by decision over Ahrendsen, 6-3

2nd Place – Ahrendsen won by rule over Miles Hansmeier (W)

145 – Gavin Miller (9-9) placed 4th

Semifinal – Ryan Steffen (CC) won by fall over Miller, Fall 2:35

3rd Place – Cael Meyer (WD) won by fall over Miller, Fall 0:31

160 – Payton Pelke (35-14) placed 2nd and scored 13 points.

Semifinal – Colter Bye (CC) won by major decision over Pelke, 9-0

3rd Place – Pelke won by fall over Kort Johnson (VS), Fall 1:36

2nd Place – Pelke won by decision over Bryan Graves (O), 4-1

182 – Lane Albertsen (35-12) placed 2nd and scored 15 points.

Semifinal – Jordan Bries (WD) won in tie breaker over Albertsen, 4-3

3rd Place – Albertsen won by fall over Mitchell McFarland (WC), Fall 4:54

2nd Place – Albertsen won by fall over Judd Grover (CC), Fall 3:24