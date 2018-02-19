Led by sophomore Jack Thomsen, five wrestlers from Union High School served notice that the future of the school’s storied program looks bright, indeed. One year after a 7th place finish at State, Thomsen’s only defeat at the 2018 tourney came at the hands of the eventual champion at 120 lbs., unbeaten Aden Reeves of Albia.

Freshman Kolten Crawford, also defeated by the eventual state champion, had a very strong showing, placing 4th at 106.

Payton Pelke, Union’s lone senior at the tournament, was the third Knight to medal, placing 8th at 160.

Along with freshman Adam Ahrendsen (138) and junior Lane Albertsen (182), Union’s team at State was small, but mighty, racking up enough points to finish an impressive 12th in the Class 2A team standings.