The lone senior on a Union High School girls basketball roster dominated by freshmen and sophomores has been recognized as an All-NICL East Honorable mention.

Union’s Emily Schmidt, the team’s leading rebounder and second leading scorer was the only Knight to receive All-Conference recognition.

After graduating eight seniors from a 21-3 team in 2017, a very young Union team struggled to a 5-17 record in 2018, as a host of underclassmen made the transition to competing at the varsity level.

Schmidt averaged 6.8 points per game and hauled in a team-best 4.7 rebounds per game. Union Head Coach Robert Driscol lauded Schmidt’s leadership and contributions to the team.

“Emily has been with our program for four years. She has been a consistent player for us this year being one of our leading scorers, the leading rebounder, the most free throws made, and a good free throw percentage. Emily was not only a consistent player, but also a good teammate, which is appreciated,” he stated.