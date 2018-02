Union Knights at the State Wrestling Tournament

Kolten Crawford (36-9)

4th at 2A-106

ROUND 1: Won 2-1 over Tyler Stein (Clarion-Goldfield)

Quarterfinal: Lost by Fall to Matthew Lewis (Centerville), 1:52

CONSOLATION: Won by fall over Johnathon Erp (Red Oak), 2:52

CONSOLATION: Won by decision over Mason Hill (Cherokee, Washington), 5-2

CONSOLATION: Won by fall over Colby Lilligard (Bondurant-Farrar), 5:23

3RD PLACE MATCH: Lost by decision to Benjamin Schmitz (Caroll-Kuemper), 2-1

Jack Thomsen (42-2)

3rd at 2A-120

ROUND 1: Won by tech. fall over Joe Jacobs (Osage), 20-3 (4:17).

Quarterfinal: Lost by majority decision to Aden Reeves (Albia), 20-9

CONSOLATION: Won by majority decision over Ryan Munoz (Woodward-Granger), 12-3

CONSOLATION: Won by majority decision over Curtis Krager (OA-BCIG), 12-1

CONSOLATION: Won by decision over Drake Doolittle (Webster City), 5-1

3RD PLACE MATCH: Won by majority decision over Zeb Gnida (Solon), 13-5

Adam Ahrendsen (34-17)

ROUND 1: Lost 13-5 to Tanner Probasco (South Tama County)

CONSOLATION: Won by fall over Kruise Kiburz (Winterset), 1:39

CONSOLATION: Lost by decision to Easton Graf (Sergeant Bluff-Luton), 10-3

Payton Pelke (33-15)

8th at 160

ROUND 1: Won by decision over Alex Freiberg (Sergeant Bluff-Luton), 6-4

Quarterfinal: Lost by majority decision to Luke Hageman (Dyersville Beckman, 9-0

CONSOLATION: Won by decision over Austin Beaver (West Liberty), 4-2\

CONSOLATION: Lost by decision to Calvin Malloy (Williamsburg), 8-4

7TH PLACE MATCH: Lost by majority decision to Colter Bye (Crestwood-Cresco), 12-2

Lane Albertsen (35-14)

ROUND 1: Lost 10-1 to Nick Dickerson (Shenandoah).

CONSOLATION: Lost by fall to Dalton Rosenburg (South Tama County), 4:21

2018 State Wrestling Tournament Team Scores

Class 2A Team Scores

1. Wahlert, Dubuque 94.0

2. New Hampton/Turkey Valley 80.0

3. South Tama County 75.0

4. Ballard 69.0

5. PCM 62.5

6. Centerville 59.0

6. West Liberty 59.0

8. Assumption, Davenport 58.0

9. Webster City 46.0

10. Atlantic-CAM 45.5

11. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 44.0

12. Union 41.5

Class 1A Team Scores

1. Lisbon 127.5

2. Don Bosco-Gilbertville 121.0

3. Denver 86.0

4. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 66.5

5. Underwood 58.0

6. Martensdale/St. Mary’s 57.0

6. Missouri Valley 57.0

Class 3A Team Scores

1. Fort Dodge 144.0

2. Waukee 139.0

3. Southeast Polk 134.5

4. Valley, West Des Moines 106.5

5. Glenwood 76.5

6. Johnston 74.5

7. Iowa City, West 73.5