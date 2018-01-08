Union senior Lauren Phillips has signed a letter of intent to play for the women’s soccer team at Hawkeye Community College in the fall of 2018.

Phillips started 20 games in 2017 for the Class 2A Union Knights, who were edged 2-1 by Lewis Central in the state championship match. She was one of three Knights selected to the 2017 Class 2A All-Tournament Team. A three-year starter and a team captain last season, Phillips plans to enroll in the Liberal Arts Transfer program at Hawkeye Community College.

She is the daughter of Ron and Millie Phillips.