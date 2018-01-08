Jack Thomsen (120 lbs.), Kaleb Roach (160)and Payton Pelke (170) each recorded a pair of pins as Union cruised to victories over West Marshall and Jesup in a double dual at home on January 4.

The Knights also got pins from Kolten Crawford (106), Payton Hellman (113), Lake LeBahn (132), Lane Albertsen (182) and Rashawn Williams (195) in the 52-21 win over West Marshall.

Against Jesup, Adam Ahrendsen’s pin at 145 lbs. and four forfeits helped pile up the points to account for the 59-12 margin.

Union returns to action on Thursday evening against Hudson.

Union 59, Jesup 12

January 4, 2018 at La Porte City

113: Payton Hellman (U) over Brady Wilson (J), 12-0

120: Jack Thomsen (U) over Jerret Delagardelle (J), Fall 2:13

126: Lake LeBahn (U) over (J), Forfeit

138: Jacob Hill (U) over (J), Forfeit

145: Adam Ahrendsen (U) over Keaton Roscovious (J), Fall 1:09

152: Izak Krueger (J) over John Millard (U), Fall 0:56

160: Kaleb Roach (U) over Hunter Thoma (J), Fall 1:15

170: Payton Pelke (U) over Tristen Reyes (J), Fall 2:47

182: Hunter Klima (U) over (J), Forfeit

195: Lane Albertsen (U) over (J), Forfeit

220: Rashawn Williams (U) over Cole Oberbroeckling (J), 9-4

285: Brian Sadler (J) over Matt Millard (U), Fall 1:52

106: Kolten Crawford (U) over Carter Littlefield (J), 17-4

Union 52, West Marshall 21

January 4, 2018 at La Porte City

285: Ben Krafka (WM) over Matt Millard (U), Fall 0:17

106: Kolten Crawford (U) over Cahleb Rosenbalm (WM), Fall 2:56

113: Payton Hellman (U) over Cael Pfantz (WM), Fall 2:41

120: Jack Thomsen (U) over Jacob Vawter (WM), Fall 4:28

126: Hunter Pfantz (WM) over (U), Forfeit

132: Lake LeBahn (U) over Grant Nason (WM), Fall 3:56

138: Adam Ahrendsen (U) over Wyatt Edler (WM), 11-3

145: Ben Kielman (WM) over Jacob Hill (U), 9-5

152: Cael Kline (WM) over John Millard (U), Fall 1:01

160: Kaleb Roach (U) over Luke Kalinay (WM), Fall 0:33

170: Payton Pelke (U) over Levi Randall (WM), Fall 2:58

182: Lane Albertsen (U) over Mason Rudkin (WM), Fall 0:39

195: Rashawn Williams (U) over Kyle Schaper (WM), Fall 4:19