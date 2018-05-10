South Hills Golf Course was the site of the Girls NICL East Conference Meet held May 7 in Waterloo. For three of the Union golfters, this was the first time they had played 18 holes of golf. Union placed 7th with a team score of 513. Led by Kaylin Brustkern with a 119, Brystal Bergmeier recorded at 122, Ellie Moore and Sydney Bucknell, each carded a 136.

Team Scores – NICL East

Columbus Catholic – 373

Sumner-Fredericksburg – 387

Dike-New Hartford – 422

Hudson – 465

Aplington-Parkersburg – 475

Wapsie Valley – 483

Union – 513

Denver – 516

Jesup – No team score (3 golfers)

The following day, Union traveled to Aplington-Parkersburg to face the Lady Falcons. Sydney Bucknell set her season best of 63, Ellie Moore shot a 64, Brystal Bergmeier 65 and Kaylin Brustkern 68 for the match. The Lady Falcons home course proved to be a huge advantage as they topped Union 219 to 260.