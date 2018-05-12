By Coach Sue Rink

On Saturday, May 5, both the Hudson United varsity and JV teams attended the Waverly Boys Soccer Tournament, with both teams playing with intensity throughout the day.

The varsity team qualified for the championship match against host Waverly-Shell Rock. The kickoff was at 3:30 pm with a temperature close to 80 degrees. The players were not use to the warm sunny weather but the Pirates put all aside and hit the pitch with incredible poise and intensity.

In the 23rd minute of the match, Midfielder Brayden Grosse placed a perfect pass to Striker Tristin Gilles, who maneuvered his way around the Waverly defense and placed a “Spot-On” strike in the far back netting. Pirates 1, Go-Hawks 0.

The Pirates held strong to the final whistle, fulfilling one of their goals of the season- they were champions at the Waverly tournament. Hudson place six members on the All-Tournament team: Aiden Larson, Travis Carolan, Christian Seres, Payton Stuart, Wes Geisler, and Tristin Gilles.

We invite all to come on out and watch the Hudson United Pirates in their final matches of the season. On Thursday, May 17, the team will host Center Point Urbana at 5 PM on Senior Recognition Night! We hope all can come out and support our team and the seven seniors: Zach Buzynski, Kyle Brustkern, Bohdan Shkamarida, Joe Ruzicka, Tristin Gilles, Wes Geisler, and Matt Seres.