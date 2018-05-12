Prior to 2018, only three students from Union High School have ever qualified to compete at the Boys State Tennis Tournament. By virtue of his performance last week at the District Tennis meet, Union sophomore Rhett Peters became the fourth.

Peters opened the competition with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Aplington Parkersburg’s Riley Oberhauser. he followed that with another 6-0, 6-0 blanking of Andrew Roete of Oelwein, before dominating #2 seeded Aidan Hunter of Decorah, 6-0, 6-1. In the finals match, top-seeded Daniel Buchanan of Waterloo Columbus defeated Peters, 6-2, 6-1. Despite the loss, Peters’ second place finish means he will advance to State, which will be held on Friday, May 25th at Byrnes Park in Waterloo.

Also competing for Union at the District meet was senior Hunter Fleshner, who won his first match of the day over Drake Logan from Oelwein 6-0, 6-0. In his next match he faced #4 seed Sage Klar of Grundy Center, putting up a great fight before losing 6-3, 6-3, ending his day.

In doubles competition, Sam Ollendieck and Tyson Fleshner lost, 6-2, 6-1, to Oelwein. Ben Rempe and Levi Gray lost their first round match, 6-2, 6-3, to Grundy Center.