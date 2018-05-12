Congratulations to the State Track & Field qualifiers from Union High School:

Audrey Powers (High Jump), Hailee Brown (Long Jump), Tate Hookham (200 M Dash & 400 M Dash), Lake LeBahn (800 M Run, 1600 M Run & 3200 M Run), Koby Alpers (Long Jump), the Boys 4×100 M Relay team (Koby Alpers, Carter Asmussen, Britton Rolison, Tate Hookham, Bryce Parker, Josh Ternus) and the Boys 800 M Sprint Medley team (Koby Alpers, Silver Schmitz, Britton Rolison, Tate Hookham, Carter Asmussen, Jace Glenn)

UHS GIRLS TRACK RESULTS

NICL Conference Meet at Sumner-Fredericksburg

May 7, 2018

Union – Individual Results

High Jump: Audrey Powers – 1st (5’1”)

100 Meter Hurdles: Aubrey Schmidt – 3rd (17.92)

4×800 Meter Relay: Union – 3rd (Weber, Miehe, Wiest, Alpers, 10:57.21)

400 Meter Shuttle Hurdle Relay: Union – 2nd (Schmidt, Keegan, Hoppe, Harvey, 1:15.90).

UHS BOYS TRACK RESULTS

NICL Conference Meet at Sumner-Fredericksburg

May 7, 2018

Union – Individual Results

200 Meter Dash: Tate Hookham – 3rd (23.43)

400 Meter Dash: Tate Hookham – 3rd (51.87)

1600 Meters: Lake LeBahn – 1st (4:36.51)

3200 Meters: Lake LeBahn – 1st, (10:16.61)

800 Meter Sprint Medley Relay: Union – 1st (Alpers, Schmitz, Asmussen, Hookham, 1:36.94)