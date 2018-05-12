Congratulations to the State Track & Field qualifiers from Union High School:
Audrey Powers (High Jump), Hailee Brown (Long Jump), Tate Hookham (200 M Dash & 400 M Dash), Lake LeBahn (800 M Run, 1600 M Run & 3200 M Run), Koby Alpers (Long Jump), the Boys 4×100 M Relay team (Koby Alpers, Carter Asmussen, Britton Rolison, Tate Hookham, Bryce Parker, Josh Ternus) and the Boys 800 M Sprint Medley team (Koby Alpers, Silver Schmitz, Britton Rolison, Tate Hookham, Carter Asmussen, Jace Glenn)
UHS GIRLS TRACK RESULTS
NICL Conference Meet at Sumner-Fredericksburg
May 7, 2018
Union – Individual Results
High Jump: Audrey Powers – 1st (5’1”)
100 Meter Hurdles: Aubrey Schmidt – 3rd (17.92)
4×800 Meter Relay: Union – 3rd (Weber, Miehe, Wiest, Alpers, 10:57.21)
400 Meter Shuttle Hurdle Relay: Union – 2nd (Schmidt, Keegan, Hoppe, Harvey, 1:15.90).
UHS BOYS TRACK RESULTS
NICL Conference Meet at Sumner-Fredericksburg
May 7, 2018
Union – Individual Results
200 Meter Dash: Tate Hookham – 3rd (23.43)
400 Meter Dash: Tate Hookham – 3rd (51.87)
1600 Meters: Lake LeBahn – 1st (4:36.51)
3200 Meters: Lake LeBahn – 1st, (10:16.61)
800 Meter Sprint Medley Relay: Union – 1st (Alpers, Schmitz, Asmussen, Hookham, 1:36.94)