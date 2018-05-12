Union High School’s Kyle Cowell shot a 79 at the La Porte City Golf Club to place third at the NICL Golf Tournament, earning All-Conference recognition. According to Head Coach Ryan Slater, Cowell is the first All-Conference perfromer on the Boys Golf team in ten years or more.
Union also had strong performances from Caleb Reel (85) and Lincoln Mehlert (90) to place sixth as a team.
Team Scores – NICL East
Denver – 335
Waterloo Columbus – 340
Aplington-Parkersburg – 340
Dike-New Hartford – 341
Sumner-Fredericksburg – 354
Union – 354
Hudson – 384
Wapsie Valley – 389
Jesup – 419
All-Conference Team
1) Dylan Ellis (A/P) 68 (Medalist)
2) Tyler Converse (SF) 79 (Runner-Up Medalist)
3) Kyle Cowell (Union) 79
4) Jacob Wiersma (Hudson) 81
5) Colton Harberts (DNH) 81
6) Michael Bohlmann (Denver) 81
7) Justin Jasper (Columbus) 82
8) Zach Miller (Denver) 83
9) Bo Weisenfluh (DNH) 84