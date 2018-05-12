Union High School’s Kyle Cowell shot a 79 at the La Porte City Golf Club to place third at the NICL Golf Tournament, earning All-Conference recognition. According to Head Coach Ryan Slater, Cowell is the first All-Conference perfromer on the Boys Golf team in ten years or more.

Union also had strong performances from Caleb Reel (85) and Lincoln Mehlert (90) to place sixth as a team.

Team Scores – NICL East

Denver – 335

Waterloo Columbus – 340

Aplington-Parkersburg – 340

Dike-New Hartford – 341

Sumner-Fredericksburg – 354

Union – 354

Hudson – 384

Wapsie Valley – 389

Jesup – 419

All-Conference Team

1) Dylan Ellis (A/P) 68 (Medalist)

2) Tyler Converse (SF) 79 (Runner-Up Medalist)

3) Kyle Cowell (Union) 79

4) Jacob Wiersma (Hudson) 81

5) Colton Harberts (DNH) 81

6) Michael Bohlmann (Denver) 81

7) Justin Jasper (Columbus) 82

8) Zach Miller (Denver) 83

9) Bo Weisenfluh (DNH) 84