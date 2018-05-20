By Coach Bruce Wigg

Union boys tennis returned to Byrnes Park on Tuesday, May 15 for the Columbus Invite Tennis Tourney.

It was an absolutely beautiful day. At #1 Singles Union sophomore Rhett Peters went 4-0 to take his second consecutive Conference Championship at #1 Singles. At #2 Singles senior Hunter Fleshner went 3-1 to finish second. The final four matches all finished 1-3: #3 Levi Gray, #4 Sam Ollendieck, #5 Tyson Fleshner and at #6 Ben Rempe.

In doubles, #1 doubles of Peters/Fleshner went 2-2 while the #2 Doubles Gray/ Rempe went 1-3, and #3 Doubles of Ollendieck/ T. Fleshner went 1-3.

Union finished in 4th place overall. The Boys tennis team would like to extend a very big thank you to Lisa Pauling and Lynette Hicks for providing lunch/snacks for the team throughout the day and to Stacy Fleshner for contributing food for the team throughout the season.