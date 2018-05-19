The Union boys tennis team travelled to Waterloo for District competition on Wednesday, May 9. Sophomore Rhett Peters won his first match over Riley Oberhauser of Aplington Parkersburg by 6-0, 6-0 then won 6-0, 6-0 over Andrew Roete of Oelwein, then faced #2 seeded Aidan Hunter of Decorah, whom he beat 6-0, 6-1. In the District Finals he faced #1 Seed Daniel Buchanan of Waterloo Columbus and fell 6-2, 6-1. By virtue of his 2nd place finish Rhett becomes only the 4th boys tennis player in La Porte/Union history to qualify for the state tournament, which begins this year on Friday May 25th at Byrnes Park in Waterloo. Congratulations Rhett!

Hunter Fleshner won his first match of the day over Drake Logan from Oelwein 6-0, 6-0. In his next match he faced #4 seed Sage Klar of Grundy Center, putting up a great fight before losing 6-3, 6-3, ending his day. Sam Ollendieck and Tyson Fleshner lost 6-2, 6-1 to Oelwein. Ben Rempe and Levi Gray lost a first round match 6-2, 6-3 to Grundy Center.