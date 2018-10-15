On a night when the Union Knights were without the services of explosive senior play maker Britton Rolison, the Union Knights did more than enough to hold off the pesky Nevada Cubs, 23-20.

The numbers on the stat sheet may have favored the Cubs, as Nevada ran 21 offensive plays more than Union on their way to racking up 385 yards of total offense compared to Union’s 287. But as they’ve done all season, the only numbers that mattered to the Knights were the final ones on the scoreboard, as the team consistently finds ways to make the plays needed to win.

Nevada took the opening kick and immediately put a 14-play drive together to march 81 yards for a score, which came when quarterback Kody Kruschwitz lofted a 28 yard pass into the end zone to Brayden Bottorf. A botched snap on the extra point kept the Cubs lead at 6-0.

Early in the second quarter, senior Carter Assmussen made a key play on another long pass attempt into the Union end zone, leaping high to intercept the ball and deny Nevada another touchdown. The Union offense seized the momentum from the play, driving 80 yards in just seven plays. Brayden Grosse put the Knights on the scoreboard with a bullish 20 yard run through the Nevada defense. He then flipped a pass to a wide open C.J. Weltzin for the two-point conversion. The Knights had their first lead of the game, 8-6.

The game remained close into the fourth quarter, when the Cub aerial attack put together another extended drive, this one 13 plays and 71 yards, capped by a 12 yard Kruschwitz to Joven Nelson touchdown pass. The two-point conversion gave Nevada a 14-8 lead.

The Union offense responded. With senior Kaleb Roach, who led all Union rushers with 135 yards on 29 carries, powering his way through holes opened by the Union offensive line, the Knights quickly crossed mid-field. On the ninth play of the drive, Grosse took the short pass from quarterback Dylan Felderman and bolted into the end zone from 22 yards out. Another successful two-point conversion put Union back in front, 16-14.

Once again, the Union defense rose to the occasion on Nevada’s next possession. This time, it was Brayden Grosse picking off the Kruschwitz pass, which was errant due to the heavy rush applied by several hard-charging Knights. Not content to just run clock, the Knights kept their foot on the gas and continued to attack. When Grosse scored his third touchdown of the game on another 20 yard gallop, the Knights finally had some breathing room, extending their lead to 23-14 with just 1:25 remaining in the game.

Starting at their 35 yard line, the Cubs had one more trick up their sleeve, executing a hook and ladder pass play to perfection, as Sam Abraham took the lateral from a Nevada receiver and sprinted untouched into the end zone to cut the Union lead the three, 23-20.

Union fans could finally relax after Silver Schmitz gathered the onside kick in off the big hop to seal the victory. With the win, Union moved into to sole possession of the Class 2A District 7 standings, courtesy of Benton Community’s 34-13 win over West Marshall, the Knights final opponent of the regular season. Kickoff in State Center is slated for 7:30 PM.