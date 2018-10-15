Are you a baseball fan looking for more live action this fall? Look no further than the Union Knights’ diamond in La Porte City for exciting games in the coming weeks when the UNI club baseball team will compete against other area university club teams. UNI’s conference consists of: UNI, Iowa, Iowa State, Minnesota State, Morehead University and the University of South Dakota. In the past, the UNI club team has taken spring trips to Florida to play games.

Upcoming games are set for Saturday, October 20 at 10:30 AM and 12:30 PM at the Union field, as well as Sunday, October 21 at 11 AM and 1 PM. Again on Saturday, November 3, UNI will play at 1 and 3 PM, and Sunday, November 4 at 11 AM and 1 PM in La Porte City.

Current UNI student players include Ted Tecklenburg, who is a player/coach/manager of the team, along with former Knight teammates Brady Driscol and Hunter Fleshner.

A complete schedule and more information can be found at unipatherbaseball.wixsite.com/panthers or on Facebook and Twitter. For league information, visit.www.clubbaseball.org