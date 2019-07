Much to the Lady Knights’ chagrin, North Fayette Valley brought an end to Union’s 2019 season at the 3A Regional held at West Union on July 10. Union started strong, scoring two runs in the top of the first, but was unable to put runners in scoring position the rest of the game. North Fayette Valley advanced to play West Liberty on July 12.

Boxscore

3A Regionals, July 10 at North Fayette Valley

Union 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 – 2

North Fayette Valley 3 0 0 1 0 0 0 – 4