At a team awards banquet last month, Wartburg senior and 2014 Union High School graduate, Bre Bader was named Most Inspirational, along with teammates Maria Brown of Peosta and Maddie Miller (Johnston). Bader and Brown also shared the practice award with Oelwein senior Nikki Burgin.

Bader was a team captain and starting Defensive Specialist for a Knights team that finished the season with an overall record of 25-6. Wartburg was a perfect 8-0 in Iowa Conference games, swept the regular season and conference tournament titles for the third-straight year, and made a third-straight trip to the NCAA Tournament.

After defeating St. Thomas (Minnesota) in a five set thriller in the opening round, the Knights were deated by #16 ranked Gustavus Adolphus College (St. Paul, Minnesota) in four sets.

In 31 matches during the 2017 season, Bader recorded 176 digs, 15 aces and 14 assists.