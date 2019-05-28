By Sam Glenn

With student council elections at Union concluding last week, we have the 2020 senior class president and vice president for the 2019-2020 school year. Sarah Roberts and Audrey Kline, both class of 2021, were voted president and vice president of the student body.

The student council is looking to expand this coming year with new ideas, plans, and people. With this past year’s group doing a tremendous job as a student council, this year’s leaders are looking to go above and beyond with their junior and senior year ahead of them. While it was just the students that voted, and we still don’t know who the schools official president and vice president are yet, we still have new senior leaders for the 2020 class ready to take on any task that comes their way.

Seniors Gabe Hines and Maddy Bonner were elected senior class president and vice president. Being senior class president has always been a goal for Hines, and now he has the chance to make a difference. He has been participated in student council all four years of high school and is eager to start working towards a successful year.

“It makes me feel humbled that the rest of my class trusts me with the responsibilities of class president,” Hines said.

Hines is excited for the upcoming year, and highlights some of his hopes: “Putting time and effort to make sure it’s a memorable year and go above and beyond and make the most out of the time that’s there,” Hines said.

While the president may be the “front-man” of the group, there is also a very helpful vice president along his side for the senior class. Vice president Maddy Bonner loves being a part of student council for many different reasons.

“Working together with a group that you know is good and you want to come together to do something good for the school,¨ Bonner said. Bonner joined student council her junior year but is already excited for the planning and organizing that goes into everything. She knows what has to go into a successful year.

“Making sure everything we plan out goes according to plan and don’t overwhelm ourselves with too much stuff.” Bonner said.

Bonner’s main message as vice president is to make sure students know that if they have any ideas within reason, they can talk to the council and they will try their very best to make it happen. Student council advisor Mrs. Zondo is also excited for a brand new year.

“Grow and continue to develop some new traditions. I really like the fact that we were able to raise money for a non-profit and educate our student body on inclusion. Doing more within our school to promote positive culture here.” Zondo said. She explains how she was very impressed with the work the group accomplished this year but is looking forward to a fresh new group. Building leadership skills is a big goal for Zondo to accomplish this year with the new group.

“Help them know that they can make a change and they can learn to communicate in ways that are affective with the students and with the administration.” Zondo explained. She wants this year to be all about getting the student body involved with the student council.

With the school year coming to a close, there is already so much motivation for next year’s student council group. The student body looks forward to what the student council has in store for us in the 2019-2020 school year.