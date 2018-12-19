Faith Like Mary

By Pastor Chad Adelmund

Taylor, Carrie, and Ariana, are names of some popular teenage celebrities that many school aged girls would love to be like! They are popular, pretty, and rich, they represent the values and goals many young women strive for in our culture. Watch that list and you will find that it changes overnight. Names come and go so quickly it can make your head spin! I want to talk about a teenaged girl who had very few of the previous mentioned qualities we value today. This girl was very poor, she wasn’t even known outside of her hometown, and she was dealing with an unexpected pregnancy, a very unexpected pregnancy! She sounds very forgettable by today’s standards and yet this young girl will never be forgotten, she is popular with every generation and every culture, and she gets a ton of media attention this time of year. Her name is Mary. So what is it about Mary that captures our attention and affection? What did God see in her that stood out from all others? It was Mary’s inner beauty that got the attention of God, and that inner beauty can be described in another word, faith. Mary had the kind of faith God was looking for and continues to look for in people today. So let’s step into the scripture passage and find the qualities Mary possessed.

Luke 1:26-38 The Angel Gabriel Comes to Mary

26Six months after Elizabeth had become pregnant, God sent the angel Gabriel to Nazareth, a city in Galilee. 27The angel went to a virgin promised in marriage to a descendant of David named Joseph. The virgin’s name was Mary. 28When the angel entered her home, he greeted her and said, “You are favored by the Lord! The Lord is with you.” 29She was startled by what the angel said and tried to figure out what this greeting meant.30The angel told her, “Don’t be afraid, Mary. You have found favor[a] with God.31You will become pregnant, give birth to a son, and name him Jesus. 32He will be a great man and will be called the Son of the Most High. The Lord God will give him the throne of his ancestor David. 33Your son will be king of Jacob’s people forever, and his kingdom will never end.” 34Mary asked the angel, “How can this be? I’m a virgin.” 35The angel answered her, “The Holy Spirit will come to you, and the power of the Most High will overshadow you. Therefore, the holy child developing inside you will be called the Son of God. 36“Elizabeth, your relative, is six months pregnant with a son in her old age. People said she couldn’t have a child. 37But nothing is impossible for God.” 38Mary answered, “I am the Lord’s servant. Let everything you’ve said happen to me.” Then the angel left her.

Mary’s faith is not age-dependent. As we read this story, we are impressed at how mature Mary’s faith was at such an early age. Mary was a teenager when the angel appeared to her, perhaps between thirteen and fifteen years of age. Many of the heroes of the faith in the Bible had a strong faith in God at an early age. Think of David, he defeated Goliath because rather than fixing his eyes on the giant he saw the greater reality of the presence of the Lord. Daniel was maybe 16 when he and his companions were taken into captivity. Yet, despite their youth, they had such a deep faith in the Lord they were willing to face death rather than worship false gods. Faith is not age-dependent! You don’t have to wait until you are old to become mature in your faith. In fact, age will not guarantee anything at all. Many young people are more mature spiritually than people decades older than them.

Mary’s faith is courageous. Picture this teenage girl all alone when suddenly an Angel appears! And Mary Was Understandably Startled. The scripture even says, “Mary was greatly troubled, bewildered by the angel’s words and was understandably afraid”. Now, in order to appreciate the strength of her faith we must observe that Mary was a virgin when the angel visited her. The angel’s message was that Mary was about to become pregnant by supernatural, not natural, means. All of this was astonishing news! Mary asked the angel how this could possibly take place, since she was a virgin. Mary’s question was not one of unbelief, she believed what she was told. She simply didn’t understand how she could possibly become pregnant. She did not dismiss the angel’s words. She simply asked for clarification about something she believed was going to happen. It’s also important to notice that although Mary had not asked for a sign, the angel offered proof to Mary by pointing out Elizabeth’s pregnancy. The angel’s visit to Mary took place in the sixth month of the pregnancy of Mary’s cousin Elizabeth. The significance of this was that after Mary was visited by the angel she was able to visit Elizabeth, who was very old, and see another miracle – that a woman past child-bearing age was pregnant. While not as phenomenal a miracle as what took place in Mary, it definitely confirmed the angel’s message. The angel recognized Mary’s faith and rewarded her with further assurance.

Mary’s faith is stronger than her fear. Now let’s look at the flip side of all this miraculous news. A few moments before this life was great, and everything made sense, Mary’s life and future were all set, and Mary was busy making preparations for her wedding day. Everything in her life made perfect sense. This announcement changed everything, Mary now faced the possibility of rejection by her fiancé Joseph, her own family, and the community. She would have to face Joseph, her family and her neighbors with the news that she was pregnant – news which meant not only could she be completely rejected, but possibly stoned for adultery.

How would we respond? We would probably say what God hears so often when volunteers are needed in the church – when tithing 10% comes up, or when he tries to push and drag us out of our comfort zones to do something that may seem impossible, something he knows will build his church and his Kingdom. There are 5 Very Popular words God hears from us far too often, “I will pray about it,” which almost always means, “Yeah I’m not going to do that.” Or we would just bury Gabriel in questions because we need to know the risks involved before trusting God.

Mary doesn’t have any more questions, doesn’t need proof, no weighing pros and cons, no hold ups about her plans, her comfort zone, no fear of change. She doesn’t even try buying more time by saying “she will pray about it” and get back to him.With quiet faith, and complete confidence and trust, Mary simply says, Yes. She accepts the angel’s explanation and submits herself to the Lord. Full and total surrender through faith, Mary just obeys the Lord! She says something so short, so simple, and yet so unbelievably powerful, “I am the Lord’s servant,” “May it be to me as you have said.” Then the angel left her. In other words she was saying, “Lord, not my will, but your will be done.”

The reason we are so amazed by her story and the reason we hold Mary with such high admiration the way we do is because we want to think we would respond as she did, with obedience, surrender, trust, and unshakable Faith. Truth be told, God asks us to join him, to follow his plan, to trust him, and respond to him with an obedient heart Daily. We admire Mary’s Faith because we know it’s not a faith we currently possess, and it’s not a risk we would be willing to take, we pray for signs and proof that things will work out. We want a physical sign and even if God gives us one, we still want a sturdy dependable safety net, or back-up plan or some sort of insurance with our shallow faith.

Mary didn’t need signs, and she had no safety net when she answered, “I am the Lord’s servant.” Such a powerful childlike faith, with absolute trust. Mary bows herself to the will of God and declares herself to be His servant. Her words brought great joy to the heart of God, he has always longed for His people to give themselves so unconditionally to Him.

Her child-like faith reminds me of my grandson Kaden, when I am about to leave and I ask him, “Do you want to come with me?” Now, he has no idea where we are going, he isn’t afraid of what might happen to him, he just lifts his arms up to me with complete trust, he just loves me and wants to go where I’m going, he just wants to be with me wherever I am. That is the Faith Mary Had in God! I pray we recognize the things holding us back from God during this advent season, that we stop holding those things with one hand while reaching to God with the other. I pray we can let go and trust God with our life and reach up with both hands, with full surrender, with faith like Mary.

