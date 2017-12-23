By Pastor Nathan Richardson, Heartland Community Church

As the song says, Christmas is stated to be “the most wonderful time of the year.” I have to admit, I agree whole heartedly. With the parties, the presents and the time spent with the ones we love it really is the most wonderful time.

A few weeks ago I learned what wonderful really means. We may use it to describe something awesome or marvelous. But if you really look at the word it means full of wonder or astonishment. In other words it is something we cannot necessarily grasp, understand. It is incomprehensible.

Isaiah 9:6 says “For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given: and the government shall be upon his shoulder: and his name shall be called Wonderful Counselor, The mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace.”

Jesus is referred to as a Wonderful Counselor. This is not just a title but who he is. Jesus did things that were incomprehensible, like coming to earth through a virgin birth, healing the sick and raising the dead.

Even his words at times are incomprehensible. Just look at the Sermon on the Mount. Jesus says, “Blessed are those who mourn for they will be comforted.” Later on Jesus says “if someone strikes you on the cheek, turn to him the other also.” He also adds to “love your enemies.”

These words seem quite incomprehensible. Are they just words or are they possible to live out. I do not think Jesus would tell us to live in a way that is impossible. Yet these words if lived out would bring peace to earth. Jesus is also called the Prince of Peace in Isaiah 9:6. Jesus also blesses the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God.

More so than any other time in my life I long for peace. In a world which is bent to everything but peace it seems that people almost look for something to disagree about. But we are called to bring a reconciliation and peace to the world. Christ more than anyone embodied this idea of peace. So this Christmas season let us embody the same peace. And as the angels declared to the shepherd in Luke 2, “Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace to men on who his favor rests.” If we could do this it really would be “the most wonderful time of the year.”