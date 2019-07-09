Organizers of the Accel Triathlon – presented by one of Iowa’s largest independent insurance agency The Accel Group, and sponsored by businesses and organizations throughout Iowa – announce plans to donate proceeds from this year’s event to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. The Accel Triathlon, a USAT sanctioned race, is held at George Wyth State Park in Waterloo, Iowa each July. The event brings more than 500 participants, spectators and volunteers to the Cedar Valley and welcomes swimmers, bikers and runners of all experience levels. This year’s race will be held Saturday, July 27th.

“We chose the Northeast Iowa Food Bank because it’s mission ties closely to our event. Food and nutrition are key to overall health and wellness. The Northeast Iowa Food Bank feeds Iowa families through programs that provide support, without judgement. It is a cause we believe in and want to acknowledge,” stated Ty Burke, Race Director and Partner at The Accel Group. “Participants from across the country travel to Iowa for this unique event and we want them to experience all the beauty and generosity our state has to offer.”

“On behalf of the Food Bank, we appreciate being chosen as the recipient organization by the ACCEL Triathlon organizing committee. Partnerships like this assist us in providing food and closing the meal gap in northeast Iowa. The support will enable us to continue to provide nutritious food to people in need”, stated Barbara Prather, Executive Director.

