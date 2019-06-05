By Tessa Pearson

500 page binders. Long hours of studying. Making it through regionals. Making it through state. Making it to nationals. Academic Decathlon is not only a class, it is a lifestyle.

Academic Decathlon (ACDC) is a competition in which students learn about ten different topics: literature, math, art, science, social science, economics, math, speeches, interview and if the team makes it to state, there is also an essay topic. The ten different topics relate to the theme that ACDC has for the year to study. This year their theme was the 1960s, and this next year their theme is health and illness. Kerrie Michael teaches ACDC, and one of her students is Jonah Hayungs. Hayungs said that he really likes taking Academic Decathlon

“I enjoy doing Academic Decathlon because we are one big family and the different topics we learn about are interesting. I also enjoy Academic Decathlon because of the diverse amount of students in the class,” Hayungs said.

Anyone who is a student at Union can take the class if they want. The ACDC team try to get as many people as they can to take the class. They even go to the middle school to show them what Academic Decathlon is all about.

“We take all grade point averages. We take all grade levels. We take as many people as we can get,” Michael said.

ACDC needs as many people as they can get to help them make it to nationals. To make it to nationals, the team had to compete in regionals.

Regionals happens all across the state, and the top 12 large schools and top 12 small schools make it to state. Union was one of the top 12 small schools to advance. At state, there are three different ways to make it to nationals. If you end up winning the whole state competition, they automatically go to nationals. If teams gets 2nd place, they can go to nationals as the wildcard team. For third place, teams can compete in nationals by doing them online. The team got third this year, so they got to do nationals online. Last year they were picked as the wildcard team to go to nationals. When getting ready to prep for this year’s nationals, Michael said that they were on their own because the class was over.

“They are kind of on their own to study for nationals, because the class is over at this point, so it’s really in their hands. Just practice, practice, practice,” Michael said.

Nationals is the last part of Academic Decathlon and then it restarts the next year. Hayungs said that he learned a lot from competing in the national competition. He said he is very grateful that he took the class, and he said he will continue to do it for the next two years. He also said that his favorite experience of Academic Decathlon was being able to be a part of the class because it helped him with his shyness.

“My best experiences in Academic Decathlon was being a part of the class. I’m a very shy person who doesn’t like to have the attention on me, and by being a part of this class, I have met some very good and creative people who have brought me out of my shell day by day,” Hayungs said.

Academic Decathlon is a lot of hard work and many people enjoy being able to experience it. The team has worked so hard to make it all the way to nationals. The 500 page binders, the long hard hours of studying. All of the long hard days they put in made it possible for them to be able to represent UHS and its success.