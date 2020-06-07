On May 30th, Union High School’s 2020 state wrestling champion Adam Ahrendsen announced his collegiate intentions via Twitter and Facebook saying, “I am excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletics career at the University of Northern Iowa. Go Panthers!”

Last year, Ahrendsen capped his junior season with a state championship in Class 2A at 160 lbs. Heading into his senior year, he boasts a career record of 120-18 with 63 pins in the past two seasons.

Adam is the son of Jan and Cory Ahrendsen of Clutier.