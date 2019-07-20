Adam Gassman, age 43 of Dysart, died Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.

He was born November 27, 1975 in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Tom and Sherry Pfab Gassman. Adam graduated from Western Dubuque High School with the Class of 1994. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Drake University in Des Moines in 1998, where he was a defensive lineman for the Bulldog football team; earned his Master of Arts degree from the University of Northern Iowa in 2005 and was a National Board Certified Educator. Adam was united in marriage with Jennifer L. Youngblut on July 22, 2000 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waterloo.

Adam was currently teaching mathematics at Union High School in La Porte City, where he also served as an assistant football coach, assistant track coach and enjoyed helping the wrestling team. He was formerly a teacher for the Vinton-Shellsburg School District from 1998-2007. Adam was an active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in La Porte City, where he taught CCD classes and served as the youth group leader for many years. He was a former member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Dysart, where he served as Parish Council President. Adam cherished time spent with his family including golfing and swimming with his boys. He was fond of outdoor nature walks, playing games and lifting kettlebells at Joe’s gym.

Survivors include his wife, Jennifer of Dysart; 3 sons, Lincoln, Ike and Ezekiel Gassman and a godson, Miguel Tapia; 3 brothers, Aaron (Vicki) Gassman and Alex Gassman, all of Epworth, IA and Andy (Crystal) Gassman of Big Lake, MN; his stepmother, Sandy Gassman of Epworth; sister-in-law, Joanna O’Clair of Waterloo; 6 nieces, Bethany, Christina, Lilly, Amalie, Tayla and Grace and 4 nephews, Henry, Garrison, Zachary and Jackson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Sherry Gassman and his grandparents, Henry and Kate Gassman and Marilyn Mangino.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Union High School Gymnasium, 200 Adams St., La Porte City with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery in Dysart. Public visitation will be held from 3:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 16 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1021 Poplar St. in La Porte City and after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Union High School Gymnasium. La Porte City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the following charities – Sacred Heart Catholic Church Capital Campaign, River Hills School or Union High School Booster Club.

Condolences may be expressed at www.KearnsFuneralService.com

always #75STRONG