Adeline H. “Addie” Craft, age 100, of La Porte City, died Thursday, August 17, 2017 at La Porte City Specialty Care.

She was born October 15, 1916 in Le Mars, Iowa the daughter of Nicholas and Margaret (Penne) Mertes. Addie graduated from St. Joseph High School in Le Mars and was united in marriage with Leslie Craft on June 4, 1947 in Independence, Iowa. He preceded her in death on September 9, 1979.

Addie and her husband farmed near La Porte City for many years, where she was a homemaker and raised their children. She was one of the original employees of Colonial Manor Nursing Home when it first opened in La Porte City, where she worked for 16 years. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, the Rosary Society and St. Catherine’s Circle. Addie was a committed and faithful volunteer at the La Porte City Nursing Home and Senior Center and she and her sister Rose delivered Meals on Wheels to local shut-ins for many years. Addie also volunteered as a 4 H leader and enjoyed spending time with her Hobby Club.

Survivors include her 6 children; Vickie Schoettmer of Newhall, IA, Donna Schoettmer of Newton, IA, Sharon (Donald) Wirth of Ames, IA, Toni Powers of Ankeny, IA, Dwight (Ed Wilson) Craft of Urbana, IA and Carol (Warren) Henkel of Vinton, IA; 13 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren and 9 great-great grandchildren.

Addie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a granddaughter, Michelle Powers; a brother, Matthew Mertes; a sister, Rosella Christian; and 2 sons-in-law, Rodney Powers and Jack O’Banion.

Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 22, 2017 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1021 Poplar St. in La Porte City with burial in West View Cemetery. Public visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Monday at La Porte City Funeral Home, 606 E. Main St., (342-3131) with a rosary recited at 4:30 p.m. and a parish vigil service held at 7:00 p.m. Public visitation will also be held after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Church.

Memorials may be directed to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1021 Poplar St., La Porte City, IA 50651 or Heifer Project International, 1 World Avenue, Little Rock, AR 72202 Condolences can be expressed at www.KearnsFuneralService.com