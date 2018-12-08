Share the spirit of the season at Hawkins Memorial Library. Help purchase new books for children in this community to read and enjoy. You choose a book to donate, pay for it, and when your title arrives a name plate will be placed inside that book as a special thank you for your kindness.

Wish list tags for easy and juvenile books can be selected from the Christmas tree in the library entry – each showing the book cover and cost. Book prices range between $6.95 and $20.95 for these sturdy hardcover reading treasures that will be used by many children over the years. During December, please take a moment to dash into Hawkins Memorial Library and generously adopt a book.