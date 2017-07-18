On Sunday, July 23rd, the FFA Historical & Ag Museum will be host a special event from 2-5 PM. The event is part of our Reflections of the 60’s Sunday Funday Series, which are being held the fourth Sunday of each month through October.

This Sunday, we will feature games from the 1960’s and enjoying Root Beer Floats. Come try your hand at playing Marbles, Jacks, Chinese Jump Rope or Twister, during what promises to be a fun afternoon. While at the museum, takes some time to enjoy the fantastic exhibits on display that take a look back at the 1960’s.

If you haven’t yet visited the museum this year, this will be a great opportunity to bring your family and spend a fun afternoon together! Admission is $3.00 per person with children under the age of four admitted free. The FFA Historical & AG Museum is located at 408 Main Street.