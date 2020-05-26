The Iowa Association of Agricultural Educators is proud to announce Adam Sacquitne from Union Community School District as the Northeast District Outstanding Young Member for 2020. This award was established as means to encourage young teachers to remain in the profession and to encourage and recognize participation in professional activities. It is awarded to an outstanding young agricultural educator in each district in Iowa. Sacquitne has earned this honor in 2020 for his work in building and sustaining the agriculture and FFA programs at Union. Congratulations on behalf of the Iowa Association of Agricultural Educators.