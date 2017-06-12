Are you a caregiver for an older family member or friend? You may not consider what you do as caregiving. Do you help with your parents’ household chores and finances? Or mow your neighbor’s yard? Do you drive an elderly friend to her doctor appointment? If so, then you are among approximately 34.2 million Americans who provide informal care each year. The care you provide allows your friend or loved one to stay independent and in their home for as long as they desire.

Many caregivers are providing care for an older adult while working and caring for their own families. While caregiving can be rewarding, it can also be stressful. Unfortunately, many caregivers will forego their own needs to care for others.

To celebrate caregivers, Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging is hosting a Caregiver Conference in Waterloo. The conference will be held on Thursday, June 22 from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial Street in Waterloo. The conference will feature two keynote speakers:

“Compassion Fatigue,”, presented by Dr. James Coyle, Cedar Memorial Human Relations Director

“Changing Perspectives: The Senses and Dementia,” presented by Dr. Elaine Eshbaugh, University of Northern Iowa Professor

Exhibitor booths will be available to provide a wealth of information and resources. Snacks, beverages and door prizes will be available during the conference. The conference is free and all caregivers are welcome. Preregistration is not required but appreciated for this event. For more information or to register call LifeLong Links at 866-468-7887.

Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging serves 18 counties in Northeast Iowa and is a one of six Area Agencies on Aging in Iowa. With a mission of enhancing the quality of life for older individuals, caregivers and persons with disabilities in our service area through education, planning, and coordination of services, NEI3A strives to enable them to live safe and independent lives with dignity, purpose and self-determination. Through LifeLong Links, the first call for accessing information and options for aging, disability, veteran or caregiving resources, Iowans are connected to the home and community based services they need. For more information visit www.nei3a.org.