Before the rain rolled in the latter stages of last week, the sunny weather made working outdoors nearly ideal. On Monday, July 16, a group of volunteers from the Farm Credit Services of America’s (FCSA) office in Cedar Falls took advantage of the sunshine. With their employer’s approval and encouragement seek volunteer opportunities in the communities they serve, the group made the trip to La Porte City, where they took on a variety of community beautification projects. As a result, the City Park got a makeover, as flower beds were weeded and the mass of overgrown and deteriorated timbers that anchored the park sign were removed.

The crew also tended to the City parking lot, the park adjacent to the Family Aquatic Centerand the grounds of the Community Center.

The work was done as part of Farm Credit Services of America’s community involvement program, which provides funding and resources to a variety of organizations related to agricultural causes. It’s a program focused on making a positive difference in the communities FCSAmerica serves.

In 2017, FCSAmerica and its employees contributed more than 8,500 volunteer hours and $3.5 million dollars in support to non-profit organizations in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.

Farm Credit Services of America was established in 1916 and has its home office in Omaha, Nebraska. The company is part of the Farm Credit System, a nationwide agricultural network providing credit and affiliated services to farm and ranch producers across the United States. Overall, the Farm Credit System supplies the nation’s agricultural industry with nearly one-third of its credit needs.