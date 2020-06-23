Join St. Paul United Methodist Church for an online Vacation Bible School coming July 6 – 10th! Pre-school through 5th graders are invited to participate.

At Rocky Railway, kids explore Jesus’ power in them and how we can trust Jesus – not just our own strength – to pull us through life’s challenges. COVID-19 has come through our lives like a freight train and derailed countless plans, routines, and expectations. This summer more than ever, our kids need the hope, reassurance, and abundance of God’s love shown through Vacation Bible School (VBS)!

Be sure to register so your child(ren) can receive their TRACK PACK supplies provided for the children before VBS week…and then July 6 – 10th, St. Paul United Methodist Church will post the activities online each morning at 9 AM. As a bonus, the videos will be available for 30 days to view any time during the day after being posted. Kids can view the daily VBS videos, including Sing & Play Express, Bible Adventure Story, Imagination Station, KidVid Station and Loco Motion Games!

Complete your registration form online for this year’s Vacation Bible School by logging onto http://www.lpcsaintpaulumc.org/ and clicking on the “Learning” tab for “VBS Forms.” You can also contact Mary Fratzke via e-mail at mfratzke@lpctel.net or by text at 319-240-7347.

The videos will be on the LPC St. Paul UMC YouTube channel. You will need to ‘subscribe’ to the site .and then tune in each day!

Rocky Railway will steam through 2020…one track or another! We all need to trust Jesus’ power to help pull us through these unprecedented times!