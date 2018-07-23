Union’s Allie Driscol was the lone Union Knight to be named to the All North Iowa Cedar League East First Team. The freshman outfielder had a robust .398 batting average in 27 games played.

Teammate Emma Peters, an Honorable Mention for her play on the diamond, also earned Academic All-State recognition, with a 4.03 GPA to accompany a .342 batting average.

Also receiving All-Conference honors:

Natalie Tecklenburg, Second Team

The sophomore catcher batted .476, with eight doubles and 24 runs driven in. She also compiled a team-best .964 fielding percentage.

Haylee Keune, Second Team

Keune anchored the team at shortstop, commiting just eight errors all season, while batting .318.

Jocelyn Gates, Honorable Mention

Just an eighth grader, Gates’ first season on the varsity squad was a success, hitting .315 while stroking seven doubles.

Union Head Coach Laurie Driscol led a young Knights team to an 8-8 record in 2018 conference play, 11-16 overall. With a varsity roster consisting of eight players who were sophomores or younger, the team has the potential to return all but the two seniors, Peters and Keune, who graduated in May.