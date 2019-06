Union soccer players Allie Carty and Riley Rosauer have been named to the Class 1A Northeast First Team and the 1A All-State First Team by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association (IGCA) for the 2018-2019 season.

Carty, a senior, scored 34 goals, along with 12 assists, while junior teammate Rosauer recorded 17 goals with 23 assists.

In addition, Carty was honored as a 2019 All-Iowa Class 1A selection by the Des Moines Register.