TRAIL PROJECTS MOVING FORWARD – Evidence of the new Wolf Creek Trail (above) that will link Wolf Creek Park, located at the intersection of Main Street and Tama Road, to the Cedar Valley Nature Trail can now be seen following the preliminary grading work done last week. The new paved trail will follow Wolf Creek from Main Street behind the power plant and under the U.S. Highway 218 bridge to intersect with Commercial Street near the gazebo along the Cedar Valley Nature Trail. Once there, trail users will soon be able to proceed north toward Gilbertville, as the work on the nature trail bridge replacement enters its final stages. After being closed since September 2015, the trail should reopen sometime in June when the new bridge is completed. Photos by Mike and Jane Whittlesey.