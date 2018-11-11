Allen E. Blocker, 73, of La Porte City passed away Wednesday, November 7, 2018 at Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.

He was born on August 30, 1945 to Herman A.J. and Sylvia (Raymond) Blocker on a farm in rural La Porte City. Allen attended La Porte City School and was involved in the FFA. He served in the Marine Corps, discharged in 1964. Allen worked for Chamberlain’s Manufacturing in Waterloo, IA for 28 years. Following that he worked for the City of La Porte in the maintenance department until August 2018. Allen was united in marriage to Linda Hansen in May of 1988, she passed away in 2016.

He is survived by: two children, Tammy (Derek) Vopelak, Dysart, Iowa and Chad (Stephanie) Hansen, La Porte City; five grandchildren, Clayton and Coleton Vopelak, Allie and Eden Hansen, DJ Adams.

Preceded in death by: his wife, his parents, his siblings, Delbert, Gary, Billy Blocker and Bettye Wester.

Memorial service: 4 -7 pm Tuesday, November 13th at American Lutheran Church with burial at a later date in West View Cemetery, both in La Porte City.

Al enjoyed many years at the cabin by the Cedar River where family and friends would gather. He loved the outdoors which including fishing and teaching the grand kids how to fish also. Al liked helping out around his son-in-law’s farm. From driving tractors to moving cows, Al wanted to be in the middle of it.

Memorials may be directed to the family.