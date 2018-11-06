When the La Porte City Women’s Club next meets on November 19, former KWWL Channel 7 newscaster Amanda Goodman will be the featured speaker. Goodman now serves as the Executive Director of Family and Children’s Council of Black Hawk County. The mission of the Council is to prevent child abuse and strengthen families by improving relationships through effective parenting skills by way of education in schools, direct services, and community outreach.

On Thursday, October 18th, the Women’s Club hosted the Lions Club for a dinner meeting. Each year, the groups meet to better understand how they can support each other for the betterment of the community.

Shawn Mehlert presented a very thorough summary of the Lion’s Club’s annual activities. It was informative and enlightening to learn how expensive it is to put on their biggest event, the Festival of Trails Celebration. There are many other Lions’ activities helping the community that are outstanding.

The Women’s Club also reviewed their budget for community donations, including support for Inner City Slickers, Sing Me To Heaven, Hawkins Memorial Library, Knox Blocks Foundation, the La Porte City Ag Museum and Friends of the Ag Museum, in addition to funding a college scholarship.

The Women’s Club also donated their time to keep the garden at “The Point,” located at the intersection of Hwy. 218 and West Main Street, looking good this summer. The Club will, once again, donate baked goods for the La Porte City Specialty Care Bake Sale, which helps buy Christmas gifts for the residents at the facility.

Social hour for the November 19 meeting will begin at 6 PM, followed by supper, which will feature a selection of soups, relish tray and pumpkin and apple bars at 6:30. The cost is $10. The featured speaker will take the podium at 7 PM with the regular business meeting to follow. Please contact cristenharmon@hotmail.com, or phone 319-342-2679 by November 15 to make a reservation.

The La Porte City Woman’s Club is eager to accept new members from the area. They encourage local residents to join them at a meeting and consider becoming a member.