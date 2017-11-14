November 15 is America Recycles Day, so it’s time to brush up on your recycling knowledge. Did you know that the average American generates 4.4 pounds of trash and recyclables per day? That adds up to 250 million tons per year in the United States. Statistics show that many people recycle well in their kitchen but not in other rooms of their houses.

So, let’s look at various rooms in your house and the top things to recycle there.

Home Office

In your office or study, there are all kinds of papers that can be recycled from junk mail to office paper to file folders and sticky notes. Staples, labels and stickers will be removed through the recycling process, so don’t worry about removing them yourself.

Bedroom

Your bedroom may have recyclables such as magazines, tissue boxes and lotion bottles that can be recycled. Unwanted clothes or shoes can’t go in the recycling bin but can be donated to a local thrift store. Check with your thrift store as some locations recycle clothes and shoes that cannot be worn.

Bathroom

Soap and shampoo bottles, soap boxes, toilet paper rolls and even medicine bottles can be recycled from your bathroom. Just remember to look for the numbers one through five inside the recycling triangle on all plastic containers.

Kitchen

The kitchen is probably where you already recycle the most. Food boxes, food cans, pop cans, paper towel rolls and milk jugs are the most common things to recycle in your kitchen. Did you know that most of today’s aluminum cans are made of about 68% recycled content?Laundry Room Last but not least is the laundry room where the cardboard or plastic containers that store your detergent are recyclable.

Thanks for doing your part to help make our earth cleaner and more sustainable! Try to see if you can recycle more items, but be sure that the items you do recycle are acceptable. When you include items that are not acceptable, like plastic bags, clothes and absorbent paper (paper towels, Kleenex, etc.), in your recycling, it slows down the recycling facility’s processing speed and reduces the quality of the end product that will be sold and reused as new material. To learn more about recycling visit www.iowarecycles.org.