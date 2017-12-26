With the goal of developing a deeper knowledge and appreciation for the United States Flag, the American Legion sponsors a Fifth Grade Flag Essay Contest.

Recently, members of USS San Diego Post 207 in La Porte City announced the results of their local contest, presenting certificates and awards to three fifth grade students at La Porte City Elementary School. The top three essays selected were written by Amelia Schmitz, Cameron Hickok and Cade Erdahl. Amelia’s essay advances to the district level competition. Ultimately, the essays judged to be the top three in the state will receive prizes of $500, $300 and $200, respectively.

United States Flag Code

By Amelia Schmitz

Did you know that there is a certain way to respect your flag?? If you don’t, you probably should learn how to! Here are some ways you can respect your flag.

First of all, never let your flag touch anything under it. That is only one of the many ways. Here is another: The flag should never be displayed with union down. Your flag should never be carried flat or horizontally. Never use your flag as clothing, drapery or a cover for a ceiling.

When the flag is in such a condition that it can no longer fly, it should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.

You should never use your flag as an advertisement. Any part of the flag should never be sewn on anything whatsoever.

Have you ever wondered how long has the flag proudly been flying? Well, to be exact, they have been flying since June 14, 1777. 240 years!!! Often, people give Francis Hopkinson credit for designing the flag but it was actually Betrsy Ross.

Now, you may be thinking, okay, enough facts already. So, here is what I have to say. To me, the flag represents freedom. I have two brothers in the military who go and risk their lives for our safety and freedom. Now you should know how to respect your flag properly.

The American Flag

By Cameron Hickock

What I think of the American flag is it stands for our nation and its freedom. It went through the war. It stands for the people who fought in the war. It also symbolizes all the people who died fighting for our country. So that’s why we cherish our country’s flag. Personally, I think everyone should love and cherish our country, our army and our nation.

There are thirteen stripes on the flag for the thirteen original colonies. The colonies were Virginia, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut , Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Rhode Island, Delaware, New Hampshire, and Maryland. I really feel this is important because it stood for a new beginning for the United States of America.

The fifty stars stand for the fifty states of America. The flag is red, white, and blue they stand for different things. The red stands for valor or hardiness. White stands for liberty, or purity, and finally blue stands for justice and loyalty. These are important because it is what our country stands for. Then we have a pledge to the flag:

I pledge allegiance to the flag of the united states of America and to the republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, for liberty and justice for all.

The Flag Code

By Cade Erdahl

It is important to take proper care of the flag. One thing you need to remember is to take down the flag at night. If you do leave the flag up at night, you need leave a light shining on it all the time. You also need to take the flag down when it is raining or snowing outside. If you take the flag down, you have to be careful it does not touch the ground. If the flag does touch the ground you have to burn it. If you need to burn the flag, the best thing to do is to give it to the VFW to do it right.

When the Star Spangled Banner is played, everyone should stand and face the flag with their right hand over their heart. If you are a man wearing a hat, you should put it on your chest. We should either be quiet, or if you know the words, you can sing along.

When we put the flag on the flagpole, the U. S. Flag has to fly above all others. The state flag can be on the same flagpole but it has to be under the U.S. flag.