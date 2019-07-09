American Lutheran Church of La Porte City is celebrating its 75th Anniversary throughout 2019.

As a part of the festivities, the church is planning a community-wide Family Fun Night for Saturday, July 20. The event will include a hog roast with all the fixings; kids’ activities and games; live music; a “friendly” pie judging contest; and live auction. All activities will be held at the church at 801 Monroe Street from 4 to 7 PM.

Pies for the contest will be judged in two categories – Youth, age 16 and under; and Adult, over age 16. All pies should be brought to the church by 4 PM so the judging can begin at 4:30 PM. Kids’ games also start at 4 PM.

The meal will feature Hickory smoked pork roast, cheesy potatoes, baked beans, watermelon, lemonade, iced tea and plenty of homemade pie a la mode from the pie-baking contest. There will be a free-will offering for the food, and serving starts at 5 PM.

Finally, a live auction of hand-crafted and donated goods will begin at 6 PM. Many fine items will be available, including antiques, woodworking items, needle-art pieces, theme baskets, event tickets and more.

The gathering will be held rain or shine. Members of American Lutheran Church invite the entire La Porte City community to come out and celebrate 75 years of faith, service and fellowship with them!