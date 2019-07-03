2019 is a special year for the American Lutheran Church congregation in La Porte City, as they celebrate their 75th anniversary as a community of faith.

On October 8, 1944, founding members held their first service on Main Street in the building now occupied by A Cut on Main. Pastor Sig. Sandrock, who was also the pastor at Zion Lutheran Church of Jubilee, presided.

Two years later, when the congregation’s lease on Main Street expired, the decision to build a new church was made, with a ground-breaking ceremony at the new site on Bishop Avenue held on September 29, 1946. Two years later, the new church was dedicated.

The next several years for the church were ones of rapid growth, as a second worship service on Sundays was added, as well as a number of ministries to serve the spiritual development of its members. By the time a mortgage-burning ceremony commemorated the ten year loan repayment of the church building on September 9, 1958, the American Lutheran Church congregation had grown to 415 members and was looking for much needed additional space. Six lots were soon purchased and the house which stood at the corner of Pine and Iowa Streets was remodeled into a parish hall and pastor’s study. By 1965, there was strong support from the congregation to enter into a full-scale building program. On July 31, 1966, the first service was held in a newly constructed church, one that continues to serve the congregation today.

Over the years, the American Lutheran Church congregation has continued to grow, celebrating several significant milestones along the way. In 1983, the congregation welcomed Laura Schwerin as its first female pastor. On December 21, 1992, the first ordination at American Lutheran saw the congregation welcome home Blake A’Hearn, a former member who had served for a time as the vocal music instructor at the high school in La Porte City.

What began as part of the American Lutheran’s 50th anniversary celebration in 1994, the church’s annual Pork Chop Supper, has become a community tradition that has carried on for twenty-five years and counting.

The continued growth of the congregation into the new century resulted in yet another building project, as a multi-purpose room, Sunday School rooms, new offices for the pastor and church staff, along with a covered, drive-up entrance, were added in 2008.

In 2017, the congregation, which has grown to some 950 members, welcomed Pastor Nathan Clements, the 11th minister to serve in the church’s illustrious history.

On Saturday, July 20, American Lutheran Church will host a Family Fun Night which will feature a hog roast, cheesy potatoes, beans, watermelon, pie and ice cream. The fun begins at 4 PM with kids activities and games, followed by the judging of a friendly pie contest. Members of the La Porte City community are invited to enter their home-baked pies in the contest for a celebrity panel of judges to taste and evaluate. At 6 PM, a live auction will take place, where a growing list of hand-crafted items will be available to the highest bidder. Family Fun Night will take place on the church grounds at 801 Monroe Street and will feature live music performed by Jen and Mike Bistline.