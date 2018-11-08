Ann E. Williams, age 74, of La Porte City, died Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo.

She was born July 15, 1944 in Waterloo, the daughter of Clifford and Toots Elliott Niemeyer. Ann graduated from La Porte City High School with the Class of 1962. She was united in marriage with John Ensign Williams, Sr. on August 20, 1966 in Galena, Illinois. He preceded her in death on December 26, 2005.

Ann was a longtime daycare provider in La Porte City. She also had worked at Hinson Manufacturing in Waterloo for several years. Ann was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in La Porte City and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, where she was a past commander. She served as a foster parent for many years.

Survivors include three sons, Robert (Kathy) Williams of La Porte City, John Williams Jr. of Onawa, IA and David (Aida Betancourt) Williams of Richfield Springs, NY; two daughters, Shari Timm and Stacy Williams, both of La Porte City; seventeen grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and a sister, Mary Fratzke of La Porte City.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a sister, Peggy McIntosh and a brother-in-law, Bill Fratzke.

Private family graveside services have been held with burial in Westview Cemetery in La Porte City. A celebration of Ann’s life is being planned for spring 2019. La Porte City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to the family or La Porte City Fire Rescue.

