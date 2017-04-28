The 41st Annual Green Scene Plant Sale will be held on Saturday, May 13th from 9 AM-Noon, at The Agriculture Building on the Cattle Congress Grounds, 257 Ansborough Ave. in Waterloo. Admission is free.

The plant sale offers proven perennials in addition to new varieties. Plants include: daylilies, hosta, ornamental grasses, vines, groundcovers, houseplants, herbs, small shrubs and domestic wildflowers. Old favorites and new varieties such as agastache ‘Silver Blue’, coreopsis ‘Leading Lady Charlize’, and nepeta “Six Hills Gold’ will be offered, subject to greenhouse supply. The 2017 hosta of the year ‘Brother Stefan’, plus ‘School Mouse’ and ‘Blueberry Muffin’ are among those that will be offered, while supplies last.

Labeled plants can be donated by, dropping them off at the sale bam May 8-11 starting at 10 AM. Please label bags of plants with variety and color if possible. Our volunteers are happy to dig and/or pick up plants from gardens in Black Hawk County. Please call Brian (319·269-2549) to schedule a collection date for your plants.

Volunteers are needed during the week from 10 AM-7 PM to pot, water, label, dig and haul plants. In addition, volunteers are needed during the sale to work as cashiers, assistants at tables, and helping customers. Call Yvonne (319-404·8791) to volunteer.

For more information, please visit Facebook at: Green Scene of Black Hawk County.