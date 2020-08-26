The Cedar Valley Arboretum and Botanic Gardens is announcing a fun and socially distanced family event taking place at the Arboretum starting September 12th through October 31st. The Scarecrow Stroll, serving as an alternative to the Arboretum’s annual Fall Harvest Festival which was canceled due to Covid, will feature activities such as a scarecrow display, cash-prize scarecrow building contest, a market space with pumpkins, flowers and spring bulbs, apples, and more.

“We recognize that people are looking for outdoor fun, especially with the health of their families in mind. We are fortunate to be able to meet that need by offering one of our most popular activities during the festival for a longer period of time and in a larger scale.” Said Cindy Wells, Fall Harvest Festival Committee Chair “Spreading the event over two months, rather than just two days, allows more people to see the talent of our community and continue their support for local sellers in our market space.”

The scarecrow contest is open to the public and local businesses. Entries to the contest will be accepted Aug. 29 – Sept. 11 with public voting taking place Sept. 12 – 26. Entries may be taken home after winners have been announced on September 28th or left at the Arboretum until the end of the display. Admission is $5 for adults, $2 for children ages 5 to 17, with children 4 & under and Arboretum Members attending for free. More information regarding the contest and other activities offered during the event can be found at cedarvalleyarboretum.org/scarecrowstroll.

Those with questions regarding the event should contact Beth Lavenz, Development and Communications Coordinator at office@cedarvalleyarboretum.org

About the Arboretum: The Cedar Valley Arboretum and Botanic Gardens is a 40 acre public garden and a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization located near Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo. Founded in 1996, the mission of the Cedar Valley Arboretum & Botanic Gardens is to enhance the quality of life for all individuals through horticulture.