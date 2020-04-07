Missing Sunday Services? Several area churches are using a digital platform to stream services during the COVID-19 outbreak. On YouTube and Facebook: search for LPC American Lutheran Church. Geneseo United Methodist Church offers online worship at 9:15 Sunday mornings at geneseoumc.org or Facebook: geneseoumc.buckingham
Related Posts
Hickory Hills Park adds selfie station
June 26, 2019
Fifth graders share “What the flag means to me”
January 8, 2019
Preserving the Union – Second in a Series
August 23, 2017
Union students take on the Titan Challenge
December 4, 2019
Search the Archives
Geoffrey Takes a Hike
Get the App
Weather
Community Calendar
SHOP
Member Login
Shopping Cart
Your cart is empty
Visit The Shop
Visit The Shop