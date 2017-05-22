May 29 at 8:30 AM – St. Mary of Mt. Carmel

Members of American Legion U.S.S. San Diego Post #207 will honor fallen veterans by conducting a memorial service at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Church in Eagle Center.

May 29 at 9:30 AM – La Porte City

Members of the American Legion U.S.S. San Diego Post #207 will conduct a brief Memorial Day service at the Veterans Memorial Tribute, located at the corner of Chestnut and Main Street in La Porte City. At approximately 9:45 the service will reconvene and conclude at West View Cemetery in La Porte City.

May 29 at 10:30 AM – Mount Auburn

Following Memorial Day service at the Mount Auburn Cemetery, followed by a service at Mount Auburn Methodist Church, a meal will be served at the church. A free-will offering will be accepted.