Arlene Wilson will be celebrating her 100th birthday with cake and ice cream at an Open House at the La Porte City Community Center, 300 1st Street, on Saturday, May 27th, from 2-5 PM.

She was born May 27, 1917 at home in Mt. Auburn to Nellie and Henry Sheffler. Her family includes Richard (Judy) Wilson of Minnetonka, MN, Ronnie (Karen) Wilson of La Porte City, Jean Drenoske of Portland, OR, Gary Lentzkow of Newton, IA and Linda Brown of La Porte City.

To help her celebrate her “100th” cards may be sent to 301 Cedar Street, La Porte City, IA 50651.